EU inflation picks up, Croatia among the countries with the highest rates

Pixabay/Ilustracija

Inflation in the European Union reached 2.5% in November 2024, with Croatia among the three countries with the highest rates at 4%, according to updated Eurostat data published on Wednesday.

Eurozone annual inflation was 2.2% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.4%, the EU statistical office said.

The EU’s annual inflation rate was 2.5% in November 2024, up from 2.3% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 3.1%.

Services, food, alcohol and tobacco made the biggest contribution to the annual inflation rate

The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.4%), Belgium (4.8%) and Croatia (4.0%), while the lowest rates were recorded in Ireland (0.5%), Lithuania and Luxembourg (1.1% each)

In October 2024, the annual inflation rate in Croatia was 3.6% according to Eurostat.

Compared with October 2024, the annual inflation rate fell in four member countries, remained unchanged in three and rose in twenty.

In November 2024, services were the main contributor to annual inflation in the euro area (+1.74 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.53 percentage points), non-energy industrial goods (+0.17 percentage points) and energy (-0.19 percentage points).