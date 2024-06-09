Exit polls show HDZ wins 6, SDP four seats in EP

Podijeli :

Exit polls, released after the voting for the European Parliament ended in Croatia on Sunday, show that the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) will have six seats in the EP after winning 33.74% of the vote, and that the Social Democrats (SDP) and its partners can count on four seats with 27.81% of votes.

Other parties that are set to win seats in the 10th 720-seat parliament are the Homeland Movement (DP) (one seat or 8.67% of the vote) and the We Can! (one seat or 5.84%).