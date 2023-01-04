Faruk Hadzibegic named new head coach of Bosnia’s national football team

Faruk Hadzibegic is the new head coach of the national football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The Executive Board of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina decided on Wednesday that it will not extend the contract of current coach Ivaylo Petev and that Hadzibegovic will take over the post.
It was a unanimous decision, and Hadzibegovic will once again be coaching the team after 24 years.
Hadzibegic played for hometown club Sarajevo, as well as Real Betis, Sochaux and Toulouse.
He managed the clubs Sochaux, Real Betis, Troyes, Gaziantepspor, Diyarbakırspor and Denizlispor, Chamois Niortais, Dijon, Philippe Anziani, Bastia, Arles-Avignon and Valenciennes.
He was also the head coach of Montenegro’s national team.