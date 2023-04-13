Government proposes drastic fines for disturbing public peace and order

Podijeli :

PU zagrebačka/ilustracija

The government on Thursday adopted a motion to amend the law on offences against public peace and order whereby the fines will rise from €‎700 to €‎4,000 for the most serious offences, including displaying symbols and disseminating content that incite hatred, as well as for spreading fake news.

“Fines for certain types of offences are increased in order to adapt them to these difficult times and have a deterrent effect. They are harmonized with the fines for similar offences from other laws,” Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said.

The law will be sent to the parliament to deal with it in a fast track procedure. Fines, which have so far ranged between €‎20 and €‎170, will now be drastically increased.

The government proposes fines ranging from €700 to €4,000 for the most serious violations. These include offences of disturbing public order and peace by displaying or wearing symbols, performing, reproducing songs, compositions and texts, pictures, drawings, insolent, and indecent behavior in public that insults citizens and disrupts their peace, as well as making up and spreading false news, and among others, unauthorized shooting of firearms.

Fines ranging from €300 to €2,000 are prescribed for serious violations, including fights and arguments in a public place, false representation and unauthorized wearing of the insignia of an official.

Fines ranging between €200 and €1000, are prescribed for offenders who insult and belittle the moral feelings of citizens. These fines will also be given to those found drunk or drugged in a public place.

Fines for vagrancy, begging, and prostitution are not changing, Bozinovic pointed out, and added that a special interdepartmental task force will deal with it.