“Invest in Our Planet” theme of this year’s Earth Day

Image by PIRO from Pixabay

Earth Day is observed on April 22, this year under the theme "Invest in Our Planet", to remind that humanity needs to act persistently and courageously in order to achieve positive progress in the fight against climate change and its consequences.

A continuation of 2022’s theme, Invest in Our Planet is focused on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and the more than 1 billion citizens who participate annually in Earth Day to do their part – everyone accounted for, everyone accountable, the Croatian Ministry of the Economy and Sustainable Development cited Earthday.org as saying.

Advantages of the green economy

“Let’s embrace the green economy in order to make the most of all its advantages. A safe and stable future requires the engagement and broad support of the entire public,” the Ministry points out and warns again that climate change is one of the biggest threats to the Earth and humanity.

Due to the increase in temperature and global warming, glaciers are melting, as a result vital sea currents are weakening, the sea level is rising, the sea is warming and acidifying, and on land the number and duration of dry periods is increasing.

In order to cushion negative impacts, people must reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strive for a climate-neutral society. They must build a new version of society where fossil fuels, plastic pollution, and excessive carbon emissions are eliminated.

Croatia’s goal by 2030 is to increase the protected area of ​​the sea

Croatia’s goal is to increase the protected area of ​​the sea under national jurisdiction from the current 12.6 percent to 30 percent by 2030.

The restoration of the ecosystem in the area of ​​the Jabucka basin as a result of the permanent coordinated protection of that area between Croatia and Italy is the best example of a positive effect on the fish stock.

Ecosystems are particularly damaged by waste plastic. It is estimated that each resident of Croatia creates around 79 kilograms of plastic waste annually, half of which ends up in landfills.

It is believed that as much as 80 percent of the total waste in the Mediterranean Sea consists of microplastics, created by the decomposition and shredding of plastic waste in the sea, and microplastic particles are already found in the digestion of marine organisms.

To Mark Earth Day, Green Action organizes a climate protest in downtown Zagreb on Saturday with the slogan “Let’s raise our voice, not the temperature.” The environmental organisation calls on the Government to adopt a green and fair new plan for Croatia, and the Croatian Parliament to declare a “climate emergency”.