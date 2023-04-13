Irish driver Craig Breen killed during Croatia Rally test drive

Podijeli :

MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Irish driver Craig Breen, aged 33, was killed during a test drive for WRC Croatia Rally 2023 earlier on Thursday, a Hyunday Motorsport team reported.

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time,” the a press release said.

Krapina-Zagorje County police said earlier the driver of a rally car was killed in Lobor while training for the WRC Croatia Rally 2023, while the co-driver was not hurt.

The accident occurred at 12.40 pm when the rally car swerved off a local road and hit a wooden pole.