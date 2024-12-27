Jelavic’s press conference triggers a strong reaction from Mozemo party

Podijeli :

N1/Ana Raić

On Friday, Nikica Jelavic held a press conference and announced through his lawyer Anto Nobilo that he would present "substantial evidence" to refute the allegations made by members of the Mozemo party.

At the beginning of the conference, Nobilo emphasised that Mile Kekin had “either deliberately or misleadingly” claimed that Jelavic had falsely claimed to be a footballer and not a mafioso.

Jelavic says that he was “dragged into their campaign against his will”

“Nikica Jelavic would never call himself a mafioso,” Nobilo emphasised, adding that it was unbelievable that Mile Kekin did not know who Jelavic was. “When you say Nikica Jelavic to a Zagreb citizen, they certainly don’t think of a footballer,” he added, accusing Mozemo members of portraying Jelavic as a mafioso and a second-class citizen.

Jelavic then told his side of the story, claiming that he had been “dragged into their campaign against his will” and had had to endure a barrage of insults.

He presented a text message which he said proved his meeting with Kekin, but decided to leave the discussion about the content of the meeting and further evidence to the court. He emphasised that he had no links to politics and accused Kekin of lying, reports the news site Index.hr.

Mozemo: Jelavic did not answer the key question

After the press conference, the Mozemo party responded with a statement rejecting the claims made by Jelavic and his lawyer.

“Following the press conference, whose ‘key evidence’ of the alleged acquaintance between Nikica Jelavic and Mile Kekin is the claim by Nikica Jelavic and his lawyer Anto Nobilo that Ivana and Mile Kekin withheld a text message that Nikica Jelavic sent to Mile Kekin, we provide you with the footage of Ivana Kekin’s press conference, which took place on 13 December in the Croatian Parliament. December in the Croatian Parliament, in which she described the course of events, including the aforementioned text message,” Mozemo explained.

They added that the same message had already been reported to the police on 10 December, the day of the unwanted encounter with Jelavic. They also shared a transcript of Ivana Kekin’s testimony during her press conference, in which she described how Mile Kekin received a message and a phone call before the meeting with Jelavic, thinking he was meeting a footballer and not Jelavic.

Mozemo concluded by stating that Jelavic did not answer the crucial question – why he invited Mile Kekin to the meeting – and that his press conference only confirmed her version of events.