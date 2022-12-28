Kosovo asks EU countries to impose measures against Serbia

Podijeli :

Source: Mitzo / Shutterstock.com

Kosovo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has written to European Union (EU) member countries asking them to take measures against Serbia, which, reads the letter, is constantly trying to destabilize north Kosovo, lately also by erecting barricades, reported the Beta news agency.

The three-page letter that the Telegrafi.com agency obtained and published on Tuesday evening gives a chronology of and information on the events that have taken place in north Kosovo, Beta reported.

“At the very best, Serbia is deliberately trying to destabilize Kosovo in order to prevent progress in the dialogue, especially in the context of the newly proposed EU plan (backed by France and Germany) for the normalization of relations,” reads the letter.

“In the worst case scenario, the deliberate escalation and instrumentalization of the criminal groups that are reminiscent of Serbia’s ways of starting wars in the 1990s is really a bad omen and the materialization of what the wartime regime in Belgrade has been trumpeting for years,” said the Ministry.

The letter lists the details of December 10 when “Serb criminal groups erected barricades on the streets of the northern municipalities,” and other events all the way up to the latest attacks on journalists reporting from north Kosovo.

It also mentions a “stun grenade” attack on EULEX members and Serbia’s request for the deployment of its troops in Kosovo.

The Ministry adds that the Kosovo authorities have not started removing barricades erected in north Kosovo so as not to raise tensions, but have instead sought KFOR’s support.

Also mentioned in the letter are some statements by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic from a few years back, along with a chronology of all the events in Belgrade related to Kosovo.

„Serbian political leaders have been cultivating a sense of intolerance and hatred towards Kosovo Albanians for years – from the current Minister of Foreign Affairs, (Ivica) Dacic, who publicly threatens Serbian citizens who reveal information about the mass graves of Albanians killed during the war, to Vucic himself, who hailed (President of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia Slobodan) Milosevic as a ‘great leader who had the best of intentions, but our results were poor’,” reads the letter.

The Ministry also wrote about the opening of fire on Latvian KFOR troops in Kosovo.

„Worse still, immediately after the attack, Serbian media controlled by Vucic started reporting that it was the Kosovo police who opened fire on Serb citizens, trying to further inflame tensions and incite armed conflicts in the north. Vucic then immediately meets with his armed forces and sends the Chief of General Staff to the border with Kosovo,“ reads the letter of the Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora sent to EU member countries.