Lawyer asks Kekin to apologise to Jelavic and threatens with lawsuit

Jurica Galoic/PIXSELL

Lawyer Anto Nobilo, who represents Nikica Jelavic, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to presidential candidate Ivana Kekin, demanding that she publicly apologise for claiming that Jelavic is a mafioso, even though he was acquitted of charges of organised crime almost 20 years ago.

In the letter sent on Monday, Nobilo demanded that Kekin apologise publicly within three days and refrain from further slander. Should she fail to do so, he warns that she could sue for damages in the competent court.

“Nikica Jelavic’s behaviour was not part of a conspiracy”

“Although you have already publicly stated that you will not apologise to my client, I urge you to reconsider so that we can avoid legal action. Contrary to your claims, Nikica Jelavic’s behaviour was not part of a conspiracy, but rather aimed at protecting his honour and reputation. It is quite simple: you apologise and Nikica Jelavic will withdraw from the public engagement, including from your campaign,” wrote Nobilo, pointing out that Jelavic was acquitted of all charges of organised crime two decades ago.

Since then, no new criminal proceedings have been initiated against him, he said.

Nobilo points out that Kekin made the controversial remarks on 12 December during a press conference when she spoke about an “unwanted” encounter between her husband, musician Mile Kekin, and Nikica Jelavic in downtown Zagreb.