Legendary football coach Miroslav Blazevic gets mural in his Bosnian hometown

Croatian football coach Miroslav Ciro Blazevic, who passed away last week a day before his 88th birthday, got a mural in his hometown Travnik, Central Bosnia.

“I have always boasted proudly, with great dignity, that I come from Travnik,” reads a message next to Blazevic’s painted picture, which appeared on a wall next to the Saint John the Baptist Church.

The legendary coach known as Ciro, is shown holding the keys to the city that he received from mayor Kenan Dautovic last year as the honorary citizen of Travnik.

After Blazevic’s death, the mayor also announced the town would do everything to immortalise his name symbolically, either by naming a street after him or building a statue in his honour.