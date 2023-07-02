Losinj island launches online platform for patient-doctor communication

Podijeli :

Korawat photo shoot/Shutterstock

The Mali Losinj Tourist Board and the company Mediion Technologies have launched an innovative platform for connecting patients and doctors on the northern Adriatic island of Losinj.

The Mediion online platform enables personalised access to doctors, fast and simple communication, and safe and effective health care for both local people and tourists.

The platform is available as a mobile app on both iOS and Android operating systems and on Mediion’s website in Croatian, Slovenian, English, German and Italian.

Doctors on the platform are available for written consultations and teleconsultations, and it is also possible to make an appointment to come to the doctor’s office.

The aim of this initiative is to increase visitors’ satisfaction and prolong their stay on the island, reduce crowds in the waiting room and patient waiting time, and relieve the burden on doctors and patients.

The Tourist Board says, citing research, that the average visit to a doctor lasts three hours, and 70 per cent of visits do not require direct contact between the patient and the doctor, but only advisory services, which can now be provided remotely via the Mediion platform.

In case of a necessary examination in the doctor’s office, doctors from Mali Lošinj are available to all visitors and patients can make an appointment with them.

Mali Losinj Tourist Board director Dalibor Cvitkovic expressed satisfaction with the new telemedicine service, noting that four doctors from Losinj and more than thirty from all over Croatia are now available via the application.

“We are aware of the lack of healthcare professionals, especially in the main tourist season. Telemedicine is an opportunity for us to improve the availability of doctors and health services to our guests,” Cvitkovic said.