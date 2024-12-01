Mayor opens Advent Zagreb by lighting first candle in main square

By lighting the first candle on the Advent wreath in the city’s main square, Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic officially opened the Advent Zagreb festivities on Saturday, which will run until 7 January, offering visitors a rich cultural and entertainment programme, as well as culinary delights, across 18 locations.

Tomasevic said, “the most wonderful time of the year has arrived for Zagreb… when our entire city is filled with warmth and togetherness.” He added that the first Advent candle symbolises faith and hope, the second peace, the third joy, and the fourth love.

Tomasevic expressed hope and faith that during Advent, both Zagreb residents and tourists will find “peace, joy, and love” in the city’s squares and streets. He also anticipated this year’s Advent to be the best Zagreb has ever seen. He was pleased to continue the tradition of inviting mayors from neighbouring capitals to the opening, welcoming Budapest’s mayor, Gergely Karácsony, to this year’s event.

Numerous dignitaries attended tonight’s opening ceremony, including Tourism and Sports Minister Tonci Glavina, the prime minister’s chief of staff Zvonimir Frka-Petesic, City Assembly Deputy Chair Ivana Kekin, and Zagreb Tourist Board director Martina Bienenfeld.

Glavina thanked Tomasevic and Bienenfeld for organising another “beautiful” Advent, saying that this year again Zagreb will be recognised as one of the most beautiful Christmas and Advent destinations in Europe and the world.

Croatia is gradually becoming a year-round tourist destination thanks to such events, and Advent Zagreb has been a strong draw for families and travellers for many years, Glavina said. He added that he was excited to witness “another beautiful, winter chapter of Croatia’s tourism story.”

Bienenfeld highlighted Advent Zagreb as the city’s most significant tourism project and a beautiful period for the city. She suggested that this year might break attendance records. Inviting everyone to visit, she noted that accommodations were nearly full, especially hotels, but assured visitors that some spots would still be available for last-minute arrivals.

After lighting the first Advent candle, Tomasevic and the guests opened the Ice Park skating rink at King Tomislav Square. Marking its 10th anniversary, the rink featured a special programme, including a performance of the “Nutcracker” ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, celebrating 150 years since Zagreb’s first open-air skating rink.

Meanwhile, in Split, the first candle was also lit on Saturday evening, launching the Advent celebrations. Mayor Ivica Puljak and Split Tourist Board director Alijana Vuksic lit the candle together.