Medved: Govt fully supports efforts to probe hospital equipment bid rigging scandal

Podijeli :

N1

War Veterans' Minister Tomo Medved said on Saturday said that he condemned any case of corruption and supported efforts of the law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities to probe the hospital equipment bid rigging scandal implicating the now former health minister Vili Beros.

I am sure that they will investigate this case and that the judiciary will sanction all the perpetrators implicated in this scandal, the minister said during a ceremony marking the 33rd anniversary of the persecution of Slunj residents and the occupation of this Croatia town by Serb paramilitary forces.

Medved said that just like Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic he was was outraged by this case and attempts to make use of the public healthcare system for one’s one lucrative shenanigans.

As for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) announcement that this Opposition party would initiate proceedings for a no-confidence vote against the government following this case of hospital equipment bid rigging scandal, Medved responded that the SDP failed to react to a corruption case concerning waste sorting plant project in Rijeka where the SDP is in power.

Medved said that they did not comment on that scandal although that bid rigging case was also investigated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

Corruption and crime have no background connected with political parties, he said.

SDP MP Arsen Bauk on Saturday called for clarification of two probes being conducted in parallel into the now former Health Minister Vili Beroš over the medical equipment bid rigging scandal.

Croatia’s anti-corruption agency (USKOK) and the EPPO have been conducting the two separate investigations in the same case.

Bauk expects the solution of possible overlapping of jurisdiction between USKOK and EPPO.

The parliamentarian said that his party has proposed that a judge of the High Criminal Court of Croatia and not the State Attorney-General should decide on the jurisdiction and remit in such events.

The SDP is also in favour of making it possible for the Court of the European Union to be engaged in the procedure in which decisions are made in cases of the overlapping of jurisdiction.