Milanovic: Go to the polls, you will elect the president, not Plenkovic

Damir Sencar/HINA/POOL/PIXSELL

President Zoran Milanovic, who is running for a second term, called on Croatian citizens to go to the polls on Sunday for the second round of presidential election and "not to allow" Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to elect a president who is subordinate to him.

“On Sunday, 12 January, you will elect the Croatian president. Go out and vote! Do not let Plenkovic choose the president for you. He wants a subordinate who will do what he says,” Milanovic, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its partners, said on Thursday.

Milanovic emphasised that during his presidency he has protected the interests of Croatian citizens and institutions as well as Croatian sovereignty.

The President also emphasised the importance of the presidential election. “It is important that you go to the polls on Sunday and put your trust in me. This is important for Croatia, for our future and for the future of our children,” said Milanovic.