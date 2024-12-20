Mother of the attacker in the Zagreb school: We lived in fear while the doctor left him in our care

Podijeli :

Pixsell/Robert Anic

The attacker's mother said that they had not slept for nights out of fear while they tried to help him. The young man (19) stormed into a school on Friday morning and attacked children and a teacher. One child was killed.

“I begged the doctor not to discharge him because he is not fit to be out. He has an emotionally unstable personality and two other diagnoses, and he self-harmed,” the mother of the suspect in the tragic Precko school attack told the new website 24sata, adding:

“This morning his father took him to the day hospital at nine of the clock; he had started going to these day hospitals again. He had already been admitted to the psychiatric ward several times. A month and a half ago, he held me and my mum hostage in the flat, took our phones and keys and ended up in the psychiatric hospital in Yankomir again. I begged the doctor not to release him because he is not fit for release. He has an emotionally unstable personality and two other diagnoses, and he has self-harmed. The doctor discharged him in cold blood and left us to care for him. We spent nights in fear and did everything we could to save this child. Apparently, he left the day hospital, took a knife and did what he did.”

The perpetrator lives near the school where he carried out the attack and from which he graduated five years ago.