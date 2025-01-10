Mysterious fires in Zagreb: Cars and rubbish set ablaze overnight

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

Investigators and firefighters suspect that the series of fires that occurred in the city centre of Zagreb on Thursday and on Thursday night within just six hours were started deliberately. Containers with rubbish and cars were set on fire, and in some streets the flames broke out several times.

This was recorded in Crnatkova Street, where the fire brigade and police had to respond three times. The first fire broke out on Thursday, shortly before 6pm. It was reported that rubbish was burning in front of house number 6, near the local health centre. The fire, which involved collected leaves, was quickly extinguished by a single fire crew.

New fires

Just a few minutes later, another report came in from Crnatkova. This time a car caught fire in the yard of a building near house number 14. This fire was also quickly extinguished.

At around 7.30 pm, rubbish caught fire in a container in Runjaninova Street, near the Ministry of Culture and Media.

The series of fiery incidents continued an hour after midnight when another fire broke out in Crnatkova Street. This time, as N1 learnt, two cars were on fire. The fire brigade arrived when the fire had already grown, but their quick response prevented the fire from spreading.

Just ten minutes later, the fire brigade had to respond again when a fire broke out in Klaiceva Street, near a secondary school.