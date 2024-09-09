NGOs for Politics and Economics, Civic Education as mandatory subjects

The proposed changes in the reform of secondary vocational schools could result in 70% of students losing a mandatory subject, which would deprive most young people in Croatia of basic knowledge about democracy, the political system, and social values, GONG said in a statement.

The NGOs say that modernising the education system is necessary, but that it must not limit general education, “which provides young people with the knowledge necessary for active participation in communities.”

Regarding civic education, they said that “without political will, civic education will continue to be insufficiently represented in schools,” adding that the current practice of interdisciplinary teaching is not enough to ensure quality education in civic and human rights.

Research results and national exams indicate a low level of political literacy among secondary school students, particularly those in three-year vocational programmes.