No-confidence vote in foreign minister on parliament’s agenda on Wednesday

Parliament will this week discuss an opposition motion for a vote of no confidence in Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman, for the second time in a just over a year.

The latest motion, which will be on the parliament’s agenda on Wednesday, was tabled by 37 opposition MPs at the initiative of the populist conservative Most party because the minister failed to enter annual dividends in his declaration of assets.

Grlic-Radman co-owns Agroproteinka, a company which has the Agriculture Ministry’s concession for handling animal carcasses. Since 2019, he has received €2.1 million in dividends which he has not declared.

The minister claims the omission is of a technical nature and that he should not be held politically accountable. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has said Grlic-Radman made a mistake and that he will correct it. The opposition, however, claims that someone who lies and conceals his profits cannot be a minister.

The opposition first called for Grlic-Radman’s impeachment in July 2022 at the initiative of the Croatian Sovereignists, claiming that he had not accomplished even one foreign policy goal.