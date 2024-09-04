One killed, several injured after vehicle hits fuel pump at service station near the town of Omis

Podijeli :

Photo: Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

One person was killed and several were injured in a fire after a vehicle hit a fuel pump at the Mosor South service station on the A1 motorway near the southern town of Omis around 6pm on Tuesday, local police said.

Three persons were seriously injured and have been taken to hospital in the Adriatic city of Split. One of them is in life-threatening condition.

The fire was put out by firefighters within 15 minutes, motorway operator HAC said in a press release, adding that the service station was closed and traffic was running without delay.

Police said that several vehicles were damaged and that an investigation was under way.