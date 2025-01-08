Police identify teenagers responsible for devastating damage to a Zagreb school

Podijeli :

N1/Ana Raić

Officers from the Zagreb Police Department have concluded the criminal investigation against three 16-year-olds on reasonable suspicion of attempted aggravated theft and criminal damage to property. They had targeted an educational institution in the Pescenica district in the south-east of Zagreb.

It is suspected that the three 16-year-olds committed the above-mentioned offences in the night between 31 December 2024 and 1 January 2025. Together with two other children and five minors, they went to the educational institution in Joze Laurencica Street in Pescenica.

Stolen key, stones, hammers, pyrotechnics…

The main suspect allegedly used a previously stolen duplicate key to open one of the rooms, from which they took five hammers, carried them outside and threw them towards the school. One of the children then smashed the glass of the school’s front door with a hammer.

The three suspects then threw stones and pyrotechnics at the windows and doors of the facility, damaging a total of 15 windows on the ground floor and first floor as well as the doors and facade.

The main suspect and one of the children allegedly used physical force to throw scaffolding onto the ground, whereupon they all left the premises of the educational institution.

The property damage caused by these offences amounts to around 10,000 euros. Following the conclusion of the criminal investigation, a special complaint was filed against the suspects with the Zagreb State Attorney’s Office and the Croatian Centre for Social Welfare was also informed.