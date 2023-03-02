President calls for higher absorption of EU funds

Podijeli :

N1

President Zoran Milanovic on Thursday visited the Croatian port city of Rijeka and after his talks with Mayor Marko Filipovic (centre-left SDP party) on the topic of local development projects, Milanovic called for cooperation with central government and better absorption of EU funds.

“The use of EU funds is one of the main reasons for our EU membership. This is not a supra-state, at least I do not see it that way,” said the president.

Filipovic informed Milanovic about the development projects in progress in Rijeka.

The mayor said that he often stated that “Rijeka is now the biggest construction site in Croatia, as a result of synergy of all the projects that are under way and those that are about to be launched.”

Filipovic highlighted the projects for upgrading the rail, port and road infrastructure in this biggest seaport in Croatia.

He also underscored good cooperation with the Croatian governments.

Most of the projects will be completed in the next two years, according to the mayor.