R&D allocation from 2023 budget accounts to 0.68% of Croatia’s GDP

In 2023, €533 million was disbursed from the state budget for research and development (R&D) in Croatia, an thus the R&D share of budget funds in GDP last year stood at a 0.68%, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

The largest share of the state budget R&D allocation in 2023 was disbursed for the higher education sector, with €396.5 million, or 74.37%.

The public sector followed with €130.9 million, or a 24.56% share, while the least funds were allocated to foreign entities, with €1.99 million, or 0.37%, and the private non-profit sector, with €1.34 million, or 0.25%.

The business sector received €2.4 million.

The planned funds for R&D from the state budget in 2024 (according to the adopted budget for 2024) amounted to €531 million, of which more than half, €313.7 million or 59.08%, are planned for the goal of general improvement of knowledge: R&D financed by higher education institutions.