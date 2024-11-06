Renowned American journalist warns: Trump’s victory could trigger global crisis

Podijeli :

The multi- award-winning American journalist Andrew Stack appeared live as a guest from Arizona on the morning programme "Novi dan" with Tihomir Ladisic, where he commented on the US elections in which Donald Trump won.

Surprising lead

Stack said he was surprised at how quickly the votes were counted and had not expected the gap between Trump and Kamala Harris to be so large.

Looking at the election as a whole, Stack noted that it seemed like a performance.

“Honestly, I think ultimately we are seeing a drama and a show, but what’s really going to happen is a major economic crisis that’s going to affect the whole world. A lot of things are happening in front of our eyes, but everyone is focused on the show they are watching. One of the biggest concerns is how we are going to deal with Ukraine,” Stack said, adding that he believes the American education system has failed and that “it felt like people were rooting for different teams like in football.”

“I think it’s all going to spill over into the streets”

Stack expressed concern about Trump’s victory, particularly in relation to foreign policy issues, with a particular focus on Ukraine.

“Ukraine is a big deal, but it’s also a big deal because it plays a role in economic policy, so we don’t know how things are going to play out”

He also pointed out that the fact that Trump is likely to have a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate could lead to protests.

“I think it’s all going to spill over into the streets, I really do. The people who are against him will feel like they are not being represented. That seems to me to be one of the biggest problems,” Stack said, adding that he expects things to “get worse because the debt in the U.S. is too high and interest rates can’t be lowered. You can turn a blind eye to it, but we are in for a tough time

Finally, Stack criticised the American media, which in his opinion has “failed”

“All my life I thought the US was pretty free, but in the last six years of watching all this, it’s clear that there are owners telling people what to say.”