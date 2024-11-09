SDP picks ex-party leader for candidate for Pula mayor

The previous leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Pedja Grbin, will be the SDP candidate for the mayor in Pula in Croatia's local elections in May 2025, the SDP branch in that Istrian city decided on Friday.

The SDP stated that it would present Grbin as the SDP mayoral candidate in Pula and his programme on Saturday.

In 2013 Grbin ran in the mayoral race in Pula and was defeated by Istrian Democratic Party (IDS) candidate Boris Miletic in the election’s runoff.

Grbin was the SDP president until recently. After the SDP party underperformed in Croatia’s parliamentary elections in April this year, he tendered his resignation. This Opposition party elected Sinisa Hajdas Doncic as his successor in mid-September.

The current mayor of Pula is Filip Zoricic, an independent.