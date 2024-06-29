SDP presidency supports Milanovic’s bid for second term in office

Podijeli :

N1

The presidency of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has unanimously decided that Zoran Milanovic will again be their candidate for President of the Republic, SDP leader Pedja Grbin announced on Saturday, adding that the party's main committee will discuss the decision at its meeting today.

Grbin said that, even though it had failed to form a government, the SDP could be “relatively pleased” with its performance in the elections for the Croatian Parliament and the European Parliament.

He said that the main committee would discuss preparations for the intra-party election scheduled for 14 September, when a new leadership would be elected.

Grbin had previously announced that he would not run for any office in the party. SDP vice-president Siniša Hajdas Doncic is so far the only party official to have announced his race for the leadership.