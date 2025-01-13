Second round with 57,000 invalid ballots – Dalmatian counties top the list

Podijeli :

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

The incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic secured a new term in office on Sunday. He received 74.68% of the votes and thus a clear lead over his opponent Dragan Primorac, who received 25.32% of the votes. A total of 1,561,223 voters took part in the election.

In the second round of the presidential election, there were 57,209 invalid ballots, which corresponds to 3.67% of the total number. In the first round, the number of invalid ballots was significantly lower at 18,786 (1.16%).

Where were the most invalid ballot papers cast?

Five years ago, in the second round of the presidential election, when the HDZ party candidate, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, ran against Zoran Milanovic, there were 89,415 invalid ballots, which corresponds to 4.35%.

The highest number of invalid ballots was recorded in the Dalmatian counties, with the Split-Dalmatia county being the most affected with 5.43%. The lowest percentages were recorded in the northern parts of the country with around 2% and in Istria County with 1.9%.