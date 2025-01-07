Serbian ambassador explains why she left the SNC reception: ‘This is an insult to my country’

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

The Serbian ambassador to Croatia, Jelena Milic, left the traditional Christmas reception of the Serb National Council (SNC) on Monday. She justified this with the SNC's lack of reaction to the statements made by a prize winner in her speech.

The first prize was awarded to Jasminka Petrovic, a Serbian author of books for children and young people, and Radivoje Rasa Andric, a film director and screenwriter. The two are connected through the book and film “How I Learned to Fly”, which explores “the consequences of war in the lives of a once large and vibrant Croatian-Serbian family”

According to Croatian media, Milic was angered by the final sentence of the award winners’ acceptance speech, in which they thanked “the youth in Serbia who are teaching us how to fly and shine these days.” This prompted her to leave the SNC reception.

“What I did was the bare minimum that any ambassador would do”

In an interview with the television channel RTL on Monday, Milic explained her reaction:

“The SNC leadership’s response to this letter, in which they say we thank and hope that the youth in Serbia will teach us to fly, reminded me directly of the student blockades that are currently taking place in Serbia. I simply did not like the SNC’s reaction. You have to understand that just a few days ago I wrote on Facebook that I support young people standing in public squares, not blocking institutions and demanding concrete justice for injustices. But beyond that – blockades, calling my country a tyranny, calling my president and my government murderers – I absolutely cannot support that,” Milic said.

At a press conference, which was also attended by N1 reporter Ivan Hrstic, Milic explained the reasons for her resignation:

“To put it bluntly, I left because some SNC officials applauded part of the letter. It is not my job to censor, but I am Serbia’s ambassador to Croatia. The SNC leadership applauded a letter that was about supporting the youth in Serbia, many of whom unfortunately consider my government to be murderers with blood on their hands. What I did was the bare minimum that any ambassador would do in response to a blatant insult to his country. I was not angry, as the media insinuate, but reacted like any other ambassador to a blatant insult to my country,” Milic said.

She added that Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic “did not refer to the internal events in Serbia” in his speech, but “emphasised the positive aspects of cooperation over the past two years.” Milic also expressed hope for better cooperation between the two nations.

“I don’t know where the young people who are currently protesting want to ‘fly’ to”

Regarding the statement that “Serbian youth will teach us how to fly”, Hrstic said that at first glance this seems harmless.

“It clearly refers to the ongoing demonstrations. I would like to remind you that I was one of the leaders of the non-violent resistance movement against Slobodan Milosevic. I know non-violent methods of struggle, I know dictatorial regimes. But now I am the ambassador of a country that is an EU candidate. I don’t know where the young people who are currently protesting want to ‘fly’ to, we do not know their political aspirations. Accusing everyone of having ‘bloody hands’ is not in the spirit of the rule of law,” said Milic.

She defended her country’s leadership and explained: “The goal of the Serbian government is to promote peace in the region, strengthen European integration and accelerate EU accession.”

No comment on Vucic’s statements

She also criticised the SNC officials who applauded the letter’s message:

“I cannot understand applauding a part of the letter accusing Serbian officials of having ‘bloody hands’ This is an insult to my country. I acted as any ambassador in my position would,” she said.

Milic did not want to comment on the statements made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“I came to the reception in the spirit of peace and tolerance, despite some rather unpleasant and completely inaccurate insinuations spread by SNC officials. I am the ambassador of Serbia to Croatia; the SNC is a Croatian organisation in Croatia,” she concluded.