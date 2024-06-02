Serbia’s local election: Scuffle breaks out between police and opposition reps

Podijeli :

N1 Beograd

Police clashed with representatives of the opposition and activists who went to the premises of the Novi Sad Fair because they suspected that there was a call centre working for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) there. As the scuffle was ongoing in front of the entrance, people were spotted leaving the premises from the other side, carrying boxes.

The N1 team recorded the incident at the entrance of the hall of the Novi Sad Fair when a group of oppositionists and activists tried to enter. The door was guarded by members of the police.

Citizens asked the police officers to let them inside and check if a criminal offence was being committed there.

While the activists were arguing with the policemen, the people who were inside fled from the other side, carrying with them the boxes and other items.

Earlier, videos emerged from this location in which a large number of younger people can be seen sitting behind desks. The opposition suspects that this is a call centre working for the SNS.