Several right-wing parties condemn banning HOS from entering Knin

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL, Ilustracija

The Homeland Movement, the Sovereigns and the Croatian Party of Rights (HSP) condemned banning HOS members from entering into Knin, pointing out that it was a defeat for the government, and the Sovereigns demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic,

The Homeland Movement said that on Saturday “we again had the opportunity to witness the shameful behaviour of the Croatian police” and strongly condemned the “senseless and anti-Croatian act of banning members of the 9th HOS battalion from entering Knin” to mark the anniversary of the Croatian victory.

The police banned 20 members the Association of Veterans of the 9th HOS Battalion from entering Knin and then escorted them to Šibenik.

The parties mentioned above demand an urgent reaction from Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Veterans Minister Tomo Medved.