Snap election kicks off in Serbia

Podijeli :

N1 Srbija

Parliamentary elections are being held in Serbia on Sunday, as well as elections for councillors in 65 local governments, including in Belgrade. Polling stations are open since 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

A total of 6,500,666 voters have the right to vote, while there are 1,613,369 eligible voters in Belgrade alone, and 1,669,791 voters in provincial elections.

Citizens will be able to choose from 18 lists at the state level, 14 in Belgrade, and 13 for the provincial elections.

In order to exercise their rights, voters must have a valid identity card or passport with them.