Snow and gale-strong winds snarl traffic in many parts of Croatia

Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL

Heavy snow, that has been falling in northwestern and central Croatia since early Friday morning, has caused problems for traffic along some motorway sections in those parts of Croatia, while gale-strong wings made things worse and disrupted ferry traffic between the mainland and islands.

According to the Croatian Automobile Club (HAK), due to winter driving conditions there was a traffic ban on freight vehicles with trailers and all other vehicles had to use winter equipment on many roads in the Gorski Kotar mountain region, and northwestern Croatia as well as in the Dalmatian hinterland on Friday morning.

Winds are likely to become even stronger in the course of the day, which can affect ferry traffic to a larger extent and some services are likely to be suspended.

Despite efforts of local services to clean snow from roads and streets, bad weather conditions require more careful driving along local roads, too.