Spain defeat Croatia in UEFA Nations League final

REUTERS/Yves Herman

The Spanish national football team on Sunday evening won the Nations' League after defeating Croatia in the penalty shootout (5-4) at De Kuip in Rotterdam where an estimated 30,000 Croatian fans supported their team.

The dramatic penalty shootout ensued after the goalless regular and extra time.

Spain thus won the third Nations League final.

Croatia defeated hosts Netherlands 4-2 after extra time in a thrilling semi-final last Wednesday, while in the other semi-final, Spain beat Italy (2-1).

Earlier on Sunday, Italy beat Netherlands 3-2 in third-place play-off.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football competition for the senior men’s national teams of the member associations of UEFA.