The Croatian Foreign Minister sends condolences on the deaths of victims of the Montenegro shooting spree

SAVO PRELEVIC / AFP

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman on Thursday sent his deepest condolences to Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic following the deadly shooting in Cetinje in which 12 people, including two children, lost their lives.

“We are following the news of the tragedy in Cetinje with disbelief and sadness. My deepest condolences go to the families of the victims and all citizens of Montenegro,” said Grlic-Radman. He added that violence has unfortunately become a daily reality that crosses borders.

On Thursday morning, Montenegrin Chief Prosecutor Andrijana Nastic announced that 12 people were killed by gunman Aleksandar Martinovic, who went on a rampage after a brawl in a café in the town of Cetinje on Wednesday afternoon.

In the evening, he shot himself as he was surrounded by police forces and succumbed to his fatal self-inflicted wounds while being transported to hospital.

The four victims – three men and one woman – who were seriously injured, are still being treated in hospital.

According to local media, Martinovic killed his friends and family members.