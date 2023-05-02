Podijeli :

Unsplash/Ilustracija

There are 200,000 hearing-impaired people in Croatia, and 50 to 60 deaf and 200 to 300 hard of hearing people are born every year.

Hearing is one of the most important senses, and it consists of the ear, the auditory pathway and the cerebral cortex.

Hearing is one of the most important senses of the human organism, and together with vision, balance, touch and proprioception, it forms a system for spatial perception. says the president of the Croatian Society of Audiology and Phoniatricians (HDAF), Robert Trotić.

At the Congress of European Federation of Audiology Societies – EFAS 2023, which will be held this year from 3 to 6 May in Šibenik, he will become the president of the EFAS until 2025.

There are 430,000,000 people in the world today with seriously impaired hearing.

Any damage to this sense causes tinnitus, hard of hearing or deafness. The biggest of all hearing problems is temporary hearing loss, which is caused by aging, injuries, some diseases, some drug therapy, as well as noise, says Trotić.

There is acute and chronic noise damage.

Acute damage recovers 24 to 48 hours after exposure to noise, but in 30 percent of cases it can develop into permanent damage. Chronic noise damage occurs as a result of long-term exposure to noise intensity greater than 80 dB.