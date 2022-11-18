Thousands protest in Montenegro capital

Share:







Source: N1

Thousands of people gathered in front of the Montenegrin parliament on Thursday evening to demand early parliamentary elections.

The protesters also want the new law on the president revoked and an agreement on the election of Constitutional Court judges.

The second We Are Many (Ima Nas) protest gathering follows a protest earlier this month which organizers said was to protect democracy in Montenegro.

The crowd carried banners saying For Montenegro, For EU, We are not here to keep quiet, No relaxing with fascism, We want elections, Vijesti daily reported on its portal.

The protest is being attended by officials from President Milo Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), the Social Democrat Party, and Montenegrin Social Democrats.