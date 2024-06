Podijeli :

The turnout for European elections in Croatia by afternoon on Sunday was 15.05%, with only 487,000 Croatians having gone to the polls, the State Election Commission (DIP) said at 1700 hoursTurnout for EP elections by noon 7.69%

This is a lower turnout than five years ago, when Croatia was among the countries with the poorest turnout in Europe and when 21.31 of voters had gone to the polls by the afternoon.