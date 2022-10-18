United Media launches three new TV channels

Share:







Source: United Media

United Media, the leading media company in Southeast Europe, is launching three new cable channels from October 28: Nova Max, Nova Series and Grand Nostalgia.

The biggest blockbusters, unforgettable classics, the most watched domestic series, and the best music programs will be found on the offer of new TV channels, which will be available on EON, Total TV and D3 platforms on SBB in Serbia, as well as on the Telemach operator in Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Nova MAX channel is intended for fans of movies and series of the world’s largest productions – Fox, Sony, Universal, Paramount, MGM, Warner Bros, and many others. Regardless of whether you are a fan of romantic comedies, thrillers, science fiction, drama, or horror, you can find a movie for you on the new channel.

To begin with, some of the titles we have prepared are the Harry Potter series, Fantastic Beasts, The Legend of Tarzan, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Lara Croft, Justice League. For the fans of romantic movies, there is the legendary series about Bridget Jones, the musical Mamma Mia, and The Apprentice, while the following classics are awaiting those who prefer action movies: Lethal Weapon, Die Hard, Mad Max. The fans of horror movies will not be deprived either, so there will be something for them in the program schedule: Zombieland, Carrie, Halloween, IT….

In addition to world blockbusters, the Nova Max channel will offer to the viewers the hit series Boys from Manhattan, Victoria, Pan Am, Fargo and many others.

On the Nova Series channel, we are premiering the telenovela Golden palace, a story about the love of a village girl and a young rich man that develops out of a passion for music. Strong emotions develop between them from the first meeting, which will lead them both to the ultimate goal – not only finding true love, but also getting to know oneself. However, there are many obstacles on the way.

In addition to the premiere of this series, viewers will have the opportunity to follow the Turkish action-drama series “The Pit”, which tells the story of the Kočovali mafia family, as well as the telenovelas “Ambassador’s Daughter” and “Two Kingdoms”. Nova Series will also remind viewers of the best series of domestic production: Shadows over the Balkans, My Father’s Killers, Branded on Court, Alexander of Yugoslavia, On Therapy, as well as the comedies Crazy, Confused, Normal, Hilmija’s Inn, Neighbors Forever, The Best Years.

For those who want to relax and have fun, there is the Grand Nostalgia channel. In addition to musical hits, viewers will be able to follow the most popular shows of the Grand production: Grand Stars, It’s Never Too Late, Some New Kids, A Song for the Soul, Grand Parade. We will also broadcast the VIP Chef show and the IDJ Show.

United Media operates in eight countries of Southeast Europe, its portfolio includes six national television stations, more than 55 cable channels, 28 portals, five radio stations and six printed editions.