Tužno razdoblje za Kate i Williama: Zauvijek su se oprostili od osobe koja je posebno značila princezi

Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last. Even yesterday she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year. She was not only a phenomenal… pic.twitter.com/HbmyJYp0XD

— PumpkinsandPost-Its (@2ndtimeMama) November 27, 2024