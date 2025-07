FOTO / Pogledajte trenutak u kojem je galeb razbio kokpit borbenog aviona vrijednog 86 milijuna eura

Stunning Birdstrike 😳



During the Aire25 airshow at San Javier Airport, a Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon collided with an airborne intruder a seagull during a high-speed demo flight.



The birdstrike occurred mid-maneuver at speeds nearing Mach 1, impacting the canopy of… pic.twitter.com/6TaXnU8N5B