VIDEO / Prisegnuo gruzijski predsjednik: Dočekali ga s crvenim kartonima

Georgia:

Pro-Russian president Mikheil Kavelashvili, elected by the Georgian parliament (where the pro-Russian “Georgian Dream” party got the majority of the votes) took oath.

Protesters in Tbilisi showed Kavelashvili symbolic "red cards" (he used to be a soccer player).

