Novinar koji je prije 2000. zapeo u olupini Titanica: Mislio sam da je gotovo

Tomorrow is D-Day for the five souls aboard Titan. I will not give up hope until the bitter end. Will be monitoring developments all night, praying with all my heart and soul for a truly miraculous rescue, like the one I’m so grateful to have experienced 23 years ago. #Titanic… pic.twitter.com/cuLDUIPadw

— Dr. Michael Guillen (@DrMGuillen) June 22, 2023