VIDEO / Napadač ranio dvoje djece u kalifornijskoj školi, a potom se ubio

Scene from earlier this afternoon at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo in Butte County. Two students (5 & 6 y.o.) are being treated at out-of-area hospitals for gunshot wounds.

The shooter is dead from a self-inflicted shot. @CapRadioNews pic.twitter.com/KoLeWueZ7a

— Kate Wolffe (@katewolffe) December 5, 2024