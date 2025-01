Dvije svinje uzgojene na istoj farmi, jedna se hranila prirodno, a druga koncentratom – pogledajte razliku u mesu

Both pigs were raised under identical free-range conditions. However, the one on the right was supplemented with a grain, corn, and soy-based feed, while the one on the left was allowed to forage naturally. This offers a glimpse into how grain, soy, and corn-based diets may… pic.twitter.com/HpNqe391KP

— Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) January 11, 2025