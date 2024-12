SAD izveo zračne napade na hutiste u Jemenu, čelnik: “Američki terorizam”

🚨🇾🇪🇺🇸 Yemen’s Ansarallah Vice President Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi states:

If the U.S. Navy hasn’t explained the crash of the American aircraft, why did the USS Harry Truman shut down all its systems and engines near Sudan yesterday?

We ask the Americans: Isn't the price of…

