Zašto Trump šalje stotine vojnika u nacionalne parkove?

STRYKER Deployed! Great to have #DoD boots on the ground alongside #USBP #BigBend Sector agents! Their support in this rugged terrain is a game-changer for border security & operations. Strength in partnership—stronger together! #CBP #BorderPatrol #WestTexas #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/cXoWaVc1Ou

— Chief Patrol Agent Lloyd M. Easterling (@USBPChiefBBT) March 26, 2025