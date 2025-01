VIDEO / Jedinica Kraken izvela zasjedu dronovima. Likvidiran ruski zapovjednik

Chief of staff of Russian battalion Storm Ossetia eliminated in Zaporizhzhia region – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

Sergey “Kama” Melnikov was killed in an operation of the Ukrainian Intelligence unit Kraken on Dec 29, 2024.

An FPV ambush was carefully planned based on… pic.twitter.com/EcBQNbK9wi

