Hakeri napali Luku Rijeka

🚨Cyberattack Alert ‼️

🇭🇷Croatia – Port of Rijeka

8Base ransomware group claims to have breached Port of Rijeka.

Allegedly, invoice receipts, accounting documents, personal data, certificates, employment contracts, a huge amount of confidential information, confidentiality… pic.twitter.com/Tad7LeOcsk

— HackManac (@H4ckManac) December 6, 2024