22nd Pride Parade starts in Zagreb under slogan ‘Together for trans rights!’

N1

The 22nd Pride Parade of the LGBTIQ community, individuals and rainbow families, which this year is held under the slogan "Together for trans rights!", started on Saturday around 4 pm in the crowded Roosevelt Square in Zagreb and proceeded towards Ribnjak Park.

Numerous cheerful and colorfully dressed citizens point out the symbolic colors of the rainbow, flags, inscriptions and props, and despite the cloudy weather, they started to gather in front of Zagreb’s “Mimara” museum around 3 p.m.

Arrival at Park Ribnjak is expected around 1730 hours.

Tram traffic along that route was suspended.

The motto of this year’s parade is “Together for trans rights!”, and the organisers have warned that lately Croatia is witnessing the strengthening of transphobia, hate speech, discrimination and violence directed at trans people.

“We are the target of various political stakeholders who build their careers at the expense of trans people and our rights and lives. Politics, various parties, institutions and churches, public and media space are filled with transphobic messages that attempt to degrade our identities and deprive us of our fundamental human rights,” it was highlighted in the proclamation on the eve of the procession.

They stated that the initiatives that try to reduce their rights and limit the availability of public health care are just some of the moves that tell them that they are not equal in society and that their lives are not worth it.

Trans people are often exposed to violence and abuse, they are denied the right to personal identity, freedom of movement in public space, bodily autonomy, and the right to private and family life.

“The trans community is strong, brave and persistent! We draw inspiration from the anti-fascist, feminist and queer struggle for a society of justice and solidarity. Our lives are valuable and precious, so in the name of freedom we all protest and say: Together for trans rights!”, the organisers said.

The procession was joined by, among others, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomašević with his deputies Danijela Dolenec and Luka Korlaet, SDP president Peđa Grbin with members of the SDP, members of the Women’s Forum and the Youth Forum, and MPs Rada Borić, Katarina Peović and Davor Bernardić.