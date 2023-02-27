About 500 find shelter at reception centres after being stranded in blizzard

Podijeli :

Lucija Ptičar/N1

About 500 people are currently staying at reception centres in the mountainous Lika region after heavy snow and gale-force winds cut off Dalmatia from Croatia's interior, leaving hundreds stranded in their vehicles on the snowbound roads.

“There are people of all ages. They have been provided with the necessary care, warmth, a cup of tea, and lunch is also being prepared. There are also shops where they can buy food and other necessities,” Civil Protection Director Damir Trut told N1 on Monday morning.

He said that last night technical staff from road maintenance companies, Mountain Rescue Service personnel and firefighters used heavy machinery to clear the roads and reroute the traffic.

Trut advised travellers not to travel to Dalmatia via Lika using the roads that are still impassable or seek alternative routes because that might be risky.

Roads leading from central Croatia to the northern Adriatic are passable, but drivers should be very careful because it is still snowing and gusts of wind of up to 160 km/h are expected, he warned.

All roads between the southern areas and the interior remained closed early on Monday afternoon due to the inclement winter conditions.