Beros submits motions to Parliament to activate and suspend the term of office

Luka stanzl/PIXSELL

Former Health Minister Vili Beros, who is currently in custody on suspicion of influence peddling and accepting bribes, submitted two requests to the Speaker of Parliament on Friday.

“One request relates to the activation of his term of office in parliament, the other to the immediate suspension of his term of office for personal reasons. Since his term of office is suspended immediately, this means that his term of office will not be active at any time and we do not have to strip him of immunity from prosecution in order for him to remain in custody,” the chairman of the Parliament’s Credentials and Privileges Commission, Robert Jankovics, told the Croatian news agency Hina.

Beros will be able to take up his seat in parliament in six months’ time

He noted that these motions in no way call into question the ongoing corruption proceedings against Beros in the case of the procurement of double microscopes for neurosurgery.

The Credentials and Privileges Commission is expected to discuss the motions at its meeting on 2 December and put them to the vote at a plenary session on 6 December.

The suspension of the term of office in Parliament means that Beros can take up his mandate in Parliament in six months’ time if he so wishes.

His seat is currently held by Danijela Blazanovic, as the Prime Minister reappointed him as Minister of Health after the parliamentary elections in April.